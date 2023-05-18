Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The first game of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals gets underway on Thursday night, as the Florida Panthers look for their third straight upset against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh. Hurricanes forward Teuro Teravainen has made excellent progress in his recovery for a broken hand suffered just over a month ago, and was spotted at team practice earlier this week wearing a full-contract sweater.

As the Hurricanes look to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006, fans will surely be wondering: Is Teuvo Teravainen playing in Game 1 vs. the Panthers on Thursday night?

Teuvo Teravainen injury status vs. Panthers

Once considered one of the best players on the Hurricanes roster, Teuvo Teravainen has been riddled by injuries over the last few seasons — but the Finnish forward will return from injury for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against Florida, coach Rod Brind’Amour confirmed on Thursday.

Teravainen hasn’t played since suffering a thumb injury in Game 2 of the team’s first-round series against the New York Islanders in April. The injury required surgery on Apr. 20, meaning his expected return will come exactly four weeks later.

“I think I’m pretty much ready to go,” Teravainen said after Monday’s practice. “So whenever coach puts me out there, I’ll be good.”

It’s a huge addition for a Carolina team that is already missing two key forwards in Andrei Svechnikov and Max Pacioretty. He worked on the top line at practice, and will also likely penalty kill in Game 1 on Thursday, a place where he excels.

The 28-year-old won a Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015; he’s been skating with the team in practices leading up to the best-of-seven series, working on a line with captain Jordan Staal and Martin Necas on Thursday.

Barring any sort of setbacks, Teuvo Teravainen will return to the lineup as the Carolina Hurricanes look to win their third straight Game 1 in the Eastern Conference Final.