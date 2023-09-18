The last time the Ottawa Senators advanced to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Erik Karlsson was still one of the best defensemen in the world and the team came within one goal of advancing to the Stanley Cup Final. Instead, it was a heartbreaking Game 7 double overtime goal by Chris Kunitz in the Eastern Conference Final that sent the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Finals, a series they would win. Fast forward seven seasons and the Sens are still looking for that elusive trip back to the postseason.

But there is significant belief throughout the team and city that Ottawa can put it all together and finally return to the dance next April. This team boasts one of the best young cores in the NHL, and they are itching to bring playoff hockey back to Canada's capital. After a 39-35-8 record in 2022-23, the Senators finished with 86 points, six back of the Florida Panthers for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

If this team can stay healthy (especially Josh Norris), there's a decent chance they could snag a top-three finish in the Atlantic Division. It's a lofty goal, but certainly attainable for this team.

Improved at all positions

The Senators have basically upgraded at every position ahead of the 2023-24 season. Although losing Alex DeBrincat hurt, they brought in another sniper in Vladimir Tarasenko up front on the free agent market, as well as Dominik Kubalik in the trade that sent DeBrincat to Michigan. Those two should help to shore up a fearsome top-six that features a 90-point scorer in Tim Stutzle and a great young leader in Brady Tkachuk, who was also over a point-per-game last season.

The defense is also much-improved; the addition of top-four D-man Jakob Chychrun was a great add, and Jake Sanderson is poised for a breakout campaign in Year 2 after signing a massive eight-year contract extension earlier in September. And Thomas Chabot is still a quality offensive defenseman, although he struggled last season. It's still an improved group, and the top three of Chychrun, Sanderson and Chabot should help this team win a few more games.

In net, it was a brutal season for the Sens last year; Anton Forsberg went down with an injury that cost him basically the entire second half; he only appeared in 28 games. And Cam Talbot ended up not being the guy. But with Joonas Korpisalo signing a five-year, $20 million contract, it should shore up the team's goaltending situation for the next couple of years. The team is relying on him, and how the 29-year-old fares in his first season in Ottawa will be very telling of the team's playoff chances.

Atlantic Division woes

It goes without saying that the Atlantic Division is the best group of eight teams in the NHL, and will hold the Senators back from a postseason berth. The Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings are in the same boat as the Sens, hoping to advance after years of missing. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning are both good enough to compete for a Stanley Cup, while the reeling Boston Bruins are still going to knock on the door despite a mass exodus this summer. The Panthers just came within three games of winning their first Stanley Cup.

Basically every team in the Atlantic has playoff hopes except the Montreal Canadiens, and the division promises to again be a gauntlet in 2023-24.

Potential odd men out

There are a couple of roster spot battles to keep an eye on as training camp opens in Ottawa this week. The team currently has seven defensemen battling for six spots. The top four is set (with Artem Zub being the fourth), but the bottom pair is up in the air. Erik Brannstrom and Travis Hamonic likely have the inside track, but a ton of young prospects will be at camp looking to make a name for themselves, including Jacob Bernard-Docker, Tyler Kleven, Nikolas Matinpalo, and Lassi Thomson.

Up front, the entire fourth line is pretty much up in the air, and there are a couple of rookies who could crack the lineup. Ridly Greig played 20 games last year and has a shot, while prospects Roby Jarventie, Angus Crookshank, Tyler Boucherall and Egor Sokolov have an outside chance and will be battling the likes of Zack MacEwen, Mark Kastelic and Mathieu Joseph for roster spots.

The top-four D and top-nine forwards are set in stone, but after that, it truly is a tossup for who will be on the opening night roster. That will be determined at training camp, and it will be intriguing to see who can carve out a complementary role with the 2023-24 Ottawa Senators. Although it will take a few more years for this squad to mold into the perennial playoff contender they are currently projected to be, the Sens have a good chance to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Final roster projections

Forwards: Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Claude Giroux, Josh Norris, Vladimir Tarasenko, Drake Batherson, Dominik Kubalik, Shane Pinto, Ridly Greig, Mathieu Joseph, Egor Sokolov, Zack MacEwen

Defensemen: Thomas Chabot, Jakob Chychrun, Jake Sanderson, Artem Zub, Erik Brannstrom, Travis Hamonic

Goalies: Joonas Korpisalo, Anton Forsberg