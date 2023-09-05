Martin Necas had a breakout season with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2022-23, and the young star is focused on improving even more next year, rather than his next contract.

The 24-year-old is approaching the final season of a two-year, $6 million contract he signed in August of 2022, and he'll be a restricted free agent next summer. But that's not as important as getting off to a strong start in 2023.

“Maybe the first time before my contract year I was thinking about it,” Necas said at the NHL European Player Media Tour, per NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. “Now, I feel like I'm a little older, more experienced and I'm not really thinking about it. Whatever is going to come, is going to come. It's just about me playing well and being good for the team.”

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Necas set career highs with 28 goals, 43 assists and a team-leading 71 points across a full 82-game slate in Raleigh last season. It was a huge jump from the 40 points he put up in 2021-22.