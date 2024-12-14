Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho is opening up about his offensive performance this season. Aho is struggling to find the net with his shot, and Carolina is needing him to step up his production. The Hurricanes have won only four of their last 11 games.

Aho has just seven goals this season through 29 games.

“I've gotta be better, no question about it,” Aho said following a loss to the Ottawa Senators Friday, per The Score. “But at the same time, I think we've got to find some chemistry between the linemates as well, and especially the nights that you're not feeling it.”

Carolina's offense is stalling. The Hurricanes are actually doing well overall in the NHL's Eastern Conference this season. Carolina is third in the Metropolitan Division, with a 18-10-1 record.

The Hurricanes offense is not doing well. The club hasn't posted a five-on-five goal from a forward in three consecutive contests, per The Score. That's unacceptable to Aho.

“It's not always easy, it's not always going your way, but that's the time when you need to grind one out,” Aho added. “So I've got to be better, and obviously our line's got to be better.”

Carolina's center didn't post a single point in the team's 3-0 loss to the Senators.

Sebastian Aho is unquestionably a leader for the Hurricanes

Carolina's star center has posted some impressive numbers in his NHL career. Aho has scored at least 36 goals in the last three seasons. His plus-minus in the 2023-24 campaign was also terrific, as he finished the year +34 in that category.

His numbers are trending in the wrong direction this season. His plus-minus is at -6 at time of writing, and he's got just seven goals on the year. Aho does have 23 assists, and is clearly skating hard to help open up his team's offense. Carolina certainly wouldn't be where they are in the conference standings without the star center.

Aho has skated for the Hurricanes since the 2016-17 season. He's played his entire NHL career with the franchise. In his career, Aho has posted 587 points including 261 goals. He's played in three All-Star games, and is recognized as one of the best hockey players in his home country of Finland.

The Hurricanes hope to get Aho going when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets Sunday. The puck drops at 5:00 Eastern.