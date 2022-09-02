‘I already knew I was going to be a meme’: Purdue football DB Chris Jefferson’s hilarious admission after ‘PukeSix’ vs. Penn State

Purdue football defensive back Chris Jefferson was gassed. With less than nine minutes to go in the game and the Boilermakers trailing Penn State football by four points, Purdue University defensive back Chris Jefferson stepped up, intercepting a pass and taking it to the house for the go-ahead score. Then, Jefferson, who puked after running 72 yards down the field, became a meme, with fans hilariously dubbing it the ‘Puke Six.’

After the game, the Purdue Boilermakers football player delivered this hilarious quote about the viral moment, via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

#Purdue defensive back Chris Jefferson on the #PukeSix: "As soon as I threw up, I started laughing because I already knew I was going to be a meme. I was tired. All jokes aside, though, me being tired, we were all gassed. I feel like that's why we gave up that last touchdown." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 2, 2022

Purdue Boilermakers football defensive back Chris Jefferson said that right as he threw up, he “knew he was going to be a meme.” Even in the midst of a tense game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Jefferson said he couldn’t help but laugh at the fact that he knew he would soon be going viral for the ‘Puke Six.’

Can you really blame him for thinking about that?

In all seriousness, the tiredness of Jefferson- and the rest of the defense- caught up to the Boilermakers. The unit couldn’t hold up as Penn State marched down the field for the game-winning touchdown with 57 seconds left, effectively sealing the 35-31 defeat for Purdue University.

Jefferson said that he thought the team gave up the last-second touchdown because of how tired they were. It’s probably something that will, er, leave a bad taste in his mouth.

Even though the Boilermakers lost, the ‘Puke Six’ will surely live on in college football infamy.