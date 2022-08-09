4-star Tomarrion Parker makes shocking Penn State football decision amid Alabama, Georgia interest

Penn State football has been very successful on the recruiting trail when it comes to their 2023 class, as they’ve reeled in one of the better marks in the nation from 247 Sports. Well, that class took a hit on Tuesday. 4-star edge rusher Tomarrion Parker announced that he was decommitting from the Nittany Lions, with tops schools such as Alabama and Georgia circling the waters, per On3 Recruits.

“But other schools have remained in contact with him, and after a lot of consideration, Parker decommitted from Penn State today.

The No. 120 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus added that he felt he wasn’t 100 percent sure of his commitment at this point, and wants to take more time with his recruiting process after rushing into an early commitment.”

Citing that he “wasn’t 100 percent sure of his commitment”, Tomarrion Parker made the decision to decommit from Penn State, per On3 Recruits.

A highly regarded recruit, Parker was wooed by the likes of Alabama and Georgia football but decided to commit to the Nittany Lions immediately after his visit to their campus in June, saying he was “blown away.”

Now, he’s back on the radar of teams like Alabama and Georgia, who are hoping to have him visit their respective campuses this fall, per On3 Recruits. Parker tallied 23 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks as a junior for Central High School in Alabama.

Now, some of the top schools in the nation will get another shot at landing Tomarrion Parker after his shocking decision to leave Penn State football.

Let the games begin.