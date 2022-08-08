‘I don’t find that part funny’: Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest on shocking COVID-19 question

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has no time for COVID-19 jokes, especially when it comes to his stance on the vaccine.

As everyone knows, Rodgers refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine and chose to take an alternative treatment instead. He made headlines for the decision during the 2021 season after many believed he misled the public to thinking he got vaccinated when he did not in the first place.

In an interview with Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, however, Rodgers didn’t take kindly to a rather blunt question by hosts Dan Katz and Eric Sollenberger. The two asked Rodgers if he knows how many people he has killed over his decision not to get the vaccine.

“What’s your count?” Sollenberger asked.

“How many grandmothers?” Katz interjected. “Let’s just do grandmothers.”

Aaron Rodgers kept his cool in the moment and was professional throughout. However, it did not hinder the Packers QB from expressing his dismay on the line of questioning and let the hosts know about it.

“I mean, I know you guys are f***ing around, but I don’t find that part funny. I really don’t,” Rodgers said.

For what it’s worth, it appears the question doesn’t intend to get an answer from Rodgers, but a reaction instead–to which the show succeeded. After all, who will answer a question asking how many people do they think they killed?

Even if it was meant as a joke, it’s something insensitive to ask or make fun of. Fortunately, Rodgers took the high road and chose to stay calm despite the rather provocative quesiton.