‘I don’t really understand what’s so hard to understand’: Nick Saban doubles down on Alabama football ‘rebuilding year’ comments

Nick Saban and the Alabama football program are looking to bounce back from losing the National Champion Game. Saban referred to the 2021 season as a “rebuilding year”, which drew heavy criticism and seemed like an excuse to many onlookers.

According to Michael Casagrande of AL.com, Saban simply meant that the team was young and that rebuilding is a yearly fixture for the program. The coach was visibly agitated explaining what he meant.

“I don’t really understand what’s so hard to understand,” Nick Saban said, via AL.com. “The point being, we were young and we should have nine starters back on offense and nine starters back on defense. That’s the point I was trying to make. Six guys went out for the draft, so as we usually have to do, we have lots of rebuilding to do this season. So that’s the point I’m trying to make.”

With tanking now in vogue in sports, the word “rebuilding” can often mean that a team. That is not the case with Nick Saban’s program, which is always in contention for the championship. To some, it seemed like Saban was pushing aside a season in which they didn’t win it all as a rebuild to make it seem like they overachieved.

Alabama football is always expected to win. Nick Saban’s group always has the talent to do so even as key players make their way to the NFL.

As is tradition for the Crimson Tide, they sent numerous key players through the 2022 NFL Draft. Evan Neal, Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Phidarian Mathis are among the many players leaving for the pros. With the new batch of recruits, Nick Saban, quarterback Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide are looking to reassert themselves atop the college football landscape.