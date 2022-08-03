‘Last year was a rebuilding year’: Nick Saban’s shocking take on Alabama football’s 2021 season

Franchises such as the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Yankees expect greatness every season. Anything less than a championship is considered a failure. Alabama football can be lumped into that group as well. The Crimson Tide except to emerge as champions on a yearly basis. Despite winning 13 games, winning their conference, making it to the National Championship game, and having a Heisman quarterback on the team, head coach Nick Saban labeled last season as a “rebuilding year,” per Cole Cubelic.

Saban’s comment is the perfect demonstration of what Alabama expects from their football program. But let’s put this in perspective.

At almost any other school, making it to the National Championship game would be a dream come true. And for most schools, simply making it to a bowl game is good enough.

Saban later explained his “rebuilding year” stance, per al.com.

“We should have nine starters back on offense, nine on defense but six guys go out early for the draft and now we have five back on offense and seven back on defense,” Saban said. “That, in and of itself creates a few more question marks but it also creates opportunity for other players to be able to shine in the program and be able to contribute in a positive way. So nobody knows for sure how this stuff is going to come to fruition but that’s part of the excitement and challenge we have to be able to develop a team.”

Some may claim that Nick Saban expects too much. Others will applaud the coach for his winning mentality. In the end, regardless of opinion, Alabama football has found plenty of success over the years. Saban and the Crimson Tide will aim to win the championship in 2022. However, it certainly will not come easy with the emerging talent in the SEC.