Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis was so close to breaking the hallowed record of basketball great Pete Maravich for most career points in the NCAA. Davis ended up falling short by only three points to tie Maravich’s record of 3,667 points and four to break it. When it was all said and done, Davis finished his college basketball career with 3,664 points — fascinating and frustrating to look at the same time when considering the record he nearly broke.

Antoine Davis was made aware that people even sent emails to other college basketball organizations just to prevent Detroit from getting at least an additional game which would have given him a great chance to break Maravich’s record.

“I’m upset about it,” Antoine Davis told The Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “I feel like I got cheated out of something that they can’t ever give back to me. I think it’s selfish — and weird — that people emailed or called the CBI to say we shouldn’t be in the tournament because they didn’t want me to break the record.”

Detroit did not make it to this year’s NCAA tournament as the Mercy did not have the resume to get a look for an at-large bid invite and also lost to the Youngstown State Penguins in the Horizon League Tournament. That game against Youngstown State eventually turned out to be Antoine Davis’ last as a college basketball player, with Detroit not getting an invite to play for the other postseason tournaments like NIT and CBI.

At the end of the day, Antoine Davis remains comfortable with what he’s accomplished in his career in college.

“But there’s nothing to hold my head down about. I still feel like I’m the best scorer in my generation, especially finishing No. 2 behind him.”

Antoine Davis played for five years with the Mercy and averaged no fewer than 23.0 points in each season in college. While he shot just 40.8 percent from the field, he was a prolific outside shooter who averaged 4.1 made 3-pointers on 10.9 attempts for a 37.5 percent success rate. In his final collegiate game, Davis scored 22 points on 7-for-26 shooting from the floor against Youngstown State.