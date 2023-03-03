Say hello to Antoine Davis, the greatest player in Detroit Mercy history and almost the greatest scorer in NCAA history as well. By scoring 22 points in a loss to Youngstown State in the Horizon League Tournament quarterfinals, Davis heartbreakingly fell three points short Pete Maravich’s career total of 3,667 points, coming up just shy in his quest to break one of the most unbreakable records in all of sports.

“Just special,” Davis told ESPN about his career at Detroit Mercy. “I had the opportunity to play for my dad. I was a couple of points short of the record. God knows what he’s doing.”

Hounded by frequent double teams that extended as far out as half court, Davis finished 7-of-26 from the field and 4-of-16 from 3-point range.

“Nobody in the country can guard me one-on-one and that’s been proven,” Davis said after the game. “I can’t be mad about it. If I had someone like me on their team, I’d have done the same thing. That’s the game plan at the end of the day.”

Although Davis’ pursuit of the record was boosted by a fifth year of eligibility because of the COVID pandemic, this hardly dilutes his accomplishment — and, yes, scoring the second-most points in the history of college basketball is still a massive accomplishment. Over the course of his five seasons and 144 games at Detroit Mercy, Davis has put up 25.4 points per game, the highest career average of any player this century. For what it’s worth, Maravich averaged 44.2 points without the existence of the 3-point line and played only 83 games at LSU, but nobody likes a pedant and Maravich still took nearly 200 more shots than Davis.

“People would have put an asterisk by his name if he would’ve broken [the record],” Mike Davis, Detroit Mercy’s head coach and Antoine Davis’s father, said after the game. “Pistol Pete was in a world of his own and there will never be another Pistol Pete in college basketball. I think there will never be another Antoine the way he scored in 144 consecutive games.”

Standing just 6’1 and 165 pounds, Davis has improbably dominated a college basketball landscape that has increasingly skewed towards big men. To put Davis’ greatness in context, he has poured in more points than Drew Timme and Zach Edey combined.

Although Detroit Mercy will not receive a berth to the NCAA Tournament or the NIT, there’s still an outside chance that they will receive a bid to lesser-known postseason tournaments such as the College Basketball Invitational or The Basketball Classic, both of which require a five-figure entry fee. They have a record of 14-19 overall and went 9-11 in conference.