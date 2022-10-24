‘I just wanted to live’: Trey Mancini puts perspective on Astros World Series appearance after 2020 colon cancer battle

For the majority of the Houston Astros’ players, reaching the World Series is simply an impressive feat. However, it was something that Trey Mancini thought he may never have the opportunity to do just a couple years ago. Mancini, who was with the Baltimore Orioles at the time, hit 35 home runs in 2019. But in 2020, Mancini was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. He was not sure if he was going to live, let alone play baseball again.

Fast-forward to 2022 and Trey Mancini is a member of the World Series-bound Houston Astros. He shared his honest thoughts on his journey following Houston’s ALCS clinching Game 4 victory against the New York Yankees, per Talkin’ Baseball on Twitter.

“Baseball was the last thing on my mind. I just wanted to live,” Mancini said. “I wanted to do whatever I could to be alive. If I could play baseball again, great. To not only be back but to be part of a team that is going to the World Series is pretty special.”

Trey Mancini returned to MLB in 2021 and smashed 21 home runs for the Orioles. He was traded ahead of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline to the Astros.

Mancini later stated that the thought of going to the World Series was still setting in.

“I think I’ll have this week to kind of go over the last 2-3 years,” Trey Mancini said, “and think of the proper words to say what the journey means. Right now I’m just so happy and really looking forward to this next series.”

This is one of the best stories of the postseason. Trey Mancini will look to help the Astros defeat the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series.