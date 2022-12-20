By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Portland Trail Blazers’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night shouldn’t put too big of a damper on a historic night from arguably the Blazers GOAT, Damian Lillard. Lillard needed only 21 points to surpass Clyde Drexler as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, and Dame, a career 24.7 points per game scorer, had no such troubles accomplishing the feat.

Lillard ended the night with 28 points, adding to his total tally of 18,048 that leaves him on top of the Blazers’ all-time scoring list. And it doesn’t appear as if he’s finished breaking Blazers records anytime soon.

Speaking with Casey Holdahl of NBA.com, Damian Lillard made sure to let everyone know that he isn’t anywhere close to being done cementing his legacy as the Blazers’ GOAT.

“I want to dominate everything involving the Trail Blazers. I would have to, the best player wouldn’t just be scoring. I want to have more wins than everybody, I want to play more games than everybody. When you think Blazers, I want you to think of me,” Lillard said.

With Lillard locked into a supermax contract that would keep him in Portland until at least the end of the 2024-25 season, it’s not that far-fetched an idea for Dame to become the all-time leader in other categories in addition to his lead in total points and three-pointers made. Two seasons from now, Lillard, barring an unforeseen injury, should become the Blazers’ all-time leader in games and minutes played.

Moreover, Damian Lillard needs only 461 assists to surpass Terry Porter as the franchise’s all-time dimes leader, making it an issue of ‘when’ he would do so, not ‘if’. It should also only be a matter of time before Lillard becomes their all-time wins leader, needing 125 more wins (three solid playoff-bound seasons) to overtake Clyde Drexler in that regard.

However, at the end of the day, beyond the gaudy stats, what Lillard wants is to leave an indelible imprint that would immortalize him in Blazers lore.

“When people think about what the organization represents, I know that they gonna think of me and what I represent, and that’s what I want it to be. I want to leave my mark and I want it to be a strong mark. That’s it,” Lillard added.

It’s a testament to the chip on Lillard’s shoulders that he isn’t satisifed yet with what he’s accomplished. And the Blazers will forever be thankful that, of all the teams that could have drafted a loyal franchise cornerstone in Dame, it was them who managed to do so.