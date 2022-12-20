By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Damian Lillard had already been mounting a strong case for being the best player in Portland Trail Blazers history. Since being drafted sixth overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, Lillard has been one of the most consistent scorers in the NBA. And now, all of Lillard’s hardwork has borne even more fruit as he etched his name deeper into the Blazers’ history books.

Lillard entered the night needing only 21 points to surpass Clyde Drexler as the leader in the Blazers’ all-time scoring list. And in the third quarter of their Monday night clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Lillard made history after he scored his 21st point at the charity stripe, strengthening his already ironclad case for being the Blazers’ GOAT.

Dame Time finished with 28 points in the 123-121 loss. With that, he has now amassed 18,048 career points to lead the franchise.

It’s fitting that of all the teams Damian Lillard could achieve this remarkable feat against, it’s the Thunder. After all, the best moment in Lillard’s career came three years ago when he snatched the Thunder’s soul with a stepback game-winning buzzer-beater from the logo. Dame just loves making history against Oklahoma City, no?

In retrospect, it’s incredible how the Blazers managed to acquire Lillard in the first place. Portland drafted Lillard with a pick originally belonging to the Brooklyn Nets. Thanks to the Gerald Wallace trade, however, they acquired an ever-loyal franchise cornerstone with every intention to bring an elusive championship to Portland.

Damian Lillard is only 32 years old, which should give him more of a cushion in the Blazers’ all-time scoring list in the upcoming years. It’s not like he’s going to be traded anytime soon. He may not have led the Blazers to the Finals yet unlike Clyde Drexler, but his consistent excellence that has spanned over a decade should make him the Blazers’ definitive GOAT soon enough.