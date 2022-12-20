By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

On the night Damian Lillard surpassed Clyde Drexler to become the Portland Trail Blazers’ all-time leading scorer, it was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who stole the show for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Blazers and Thunder traded barbs in the clutch all night long. But it was Gilgeous-Alexander who had the final word as he took on Justise Winslow one-on-one on the left block, took a quick spin to his left and stopped on a dime for a midrange pull-up that tickled the twine just as the buzzer sounded.

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER AT THE BUZZER 🚨pic.twitter.com/tTAYR857xZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 20, 2022

From the two-minute mark onwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made sure to let everyone know that there is a new clutch king coming for Lillard’s throne. SGA drained two midrange pull-ups to give the Thunder a 116-115 lead with only over a minute to go. The Blazers and Thunder proceeded to trade points. The Blazers scored two easy hoops from Anfernee Simons and Damian Lillard, while Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort drained some clutch free throws to regain the lead for OKC.

It seemed as if all hope was lost for the Blazers when they turned the ball over on two straight possessions, giving the Thunder, who led 120-119, back possession. However, rookie Jalen Williams missed a free throw, setting up Lillard’s gorgeous reverse layup to tie the game at 121, which set up hopes for a potential overtime.

But Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was having none of that, as he made yet another game-winner in his already-growing list of crunch-time exploits.

On the night, Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points to lead the way for the Thunder in a 123-121 win, while Lillard had 28 in the losing effort.