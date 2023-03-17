Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals matchup between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs was a legacy-defining game for future Hall of Fame forward LeBron James.

Playing in his third consecutive NBA Finals series, a loss to the Spurs that year would have led to James having a 1-3 record in the NBA Finals, not only ending all future LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debates but making the question seem silly in retrospect.

However, in Game 6, former Heat guard Ray Allen made a shot that was heard around the world after he received a pass from Chris Bosh. Bosh, who grabbed the offensive rebound on a missed 3-point attempt by James with less than 10 seconds remaining on the clock, zipped a pass to Allen in the corner with the Heat down 92-95.

With 5.2 seconds left remaining on the clock, Allen hit a 3-pointer with Tony Parker closing in on him.

It was one of the most memorable moments in NBA history.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Interestingly enough, former Heat guard Mario Chalmers recently spoke about the infamous moment on 560 Sports WQAM (h/t NBA Central), saying “I was wide open. I wanted the shot.”

The ever-confident ‘little brother’ of James and Dwyane Wade, Chalmers didn’t stop there.

“I would’ve definitely made it,” he says… would’ve been all net.”

Chalmers is a career 35.1 percent shooter from 3-point range. However, in the 2012-13 season, Chalmers was shooting a 40.9 percent deep. Unfortunately, his hot shooting didn’t continue for the Heat in the 2013 NBA Playoffs, as he only made 35.3 percent of his 3-point attempts in the NBA Playoffs.

He was, however, 4-5 from 3 in Game 6.

Suffice it to say, passing to Allen — a career 40.0 percent shooter from deep — was a much simpler option.