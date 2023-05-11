A trailer for the third season of the iCarly revival for Paramount+ has dropped and promises a big love triangle involving Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie (Nathan Kress).

iCarly was a popular series that aired on Nickelodeon from 2007-2012. A revival premiered nearly a decade later in 2021, bringing back three-fourths of the main trio (Jenette McCurdy has yet to return) but the series has been a hit for Paramount+ and is now going into its third season. The maturation of the series has allowed fans of the original to watch the new revival while not completely feeling like they’re watching a kid’s show and has laid the groundwork for other various revivals of popular teen sitcoms to be made.

Here’s everything you need to know about Season 3.

Release date

The first two episodes of iCarly Season 3 will release on June 1. Assuming that the third season follows the same release pattern as the previous season, you can likely expect one episode per week following the premiere on June 1.

Who’s in it?

Show staples like Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress all return as Carly, Spencer, and Freddie, respectively. Laci Mosley once again returns as Harper — Carly’s roommate — and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent, Freddie’s adopted stepdaughter. The trailer for the third season also shows the return of Josh Peck as Paul — Carly’s manager.

First trailer

Entertainment Tonight debuted the new trailer for iCarly Season 3. It begins with Freddie’s proposal snafu as Carly walks through the door as he’s on one knee instead of his girlfriend. This is made worse by the fact that this was being recorded.

The rest of the trailer shows the conflicting feelings that Carly and Freddie have. Carly realizes she has feelings for Freddie, while the latter wants to “focus on their friendship.” Add to the fact that Freddie’s girlfriend is less than pleased at all that has occurred. The trailer culminates in a scene that may give too much away as Carly looks to express her feelings to Freddie in the place where most of the original series and its revival has taken place: The studio.

