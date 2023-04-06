Jack Black was promoting his new film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie (he voices Bowser), when he dropped a big bombshell on fans of his 2003 movie, School of Rock.

School of Rock, directed by the great Richard Linklater, was released in 2003 and was a box office hit — grossing $131 million worldwide. The film revolved around a rock guitarist (played by Black) who takes on a job as a substitute teacher at a renowned prep school and forms a rock band with the fourth graders and attempts to win an upcoming Battle of the Bands competition. The legacy of the film has continued on in the following years — a Broadway production, which resided at the Winter Garden Theatre soon after Rocky the Musical (another stage adaptation of a film), made the rounds, and a TV adaptation for Nickelodeon ran from 2016-2018.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Black revealed plans for the 20th anniversary of School of Rock. “All those kids — dig this — they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30,” said Black in awe. “We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School of Rock.”

While this will be a private event and not a sort of TV special a la what HBO did with Friends or a full revival, Black promised ET that he would post pictures and videos on social media.

But as Black pointed out, the cast has grown up — and so has its audience (I was two when it came out) — so what have they been up to since School of Rock? Let’s find out.

Jack Black

Black has remained very active since School of Rock and has been a part of numerous pop culture phenomenons like Nacho Libre, Kung Fu Panda, and the recent Jumanji films. Shoutout to Black for his performance as Wolfman Jack in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and as Bowser in Super Mario Bros. — two performances that carry their respective movies. He’ll also be lending his voice to the upcoming Borderlands film.

Miranda Cosgrove

Cosgrove blew up right after School of Rock — her first role. She’d star as Megan Parker in Drake & Josh throughout its run, later getting the chance to lead iCarly (and its subsequent revival for Paramount+). She has also been a constant in the Despicable Me franchise, voicing Margo.

Mike White

White played Black’s roommate in School of Rock. Yes, this is the same Mike White that went on to create and direct one of HBO’s very best shows, The White Lotus. He also wrote the screenplay for School of Rock.

Joan Cusack

Perhaps most known for her role as Jessie in the Toy Story franchise, Cusack has been in dozens of projects since School of Rock, including Brie Larson‘s directorial debut, Unicorn Store.

Sarah Silverman

You’ve likely seen or heard Silverman in something lately. She is a part of the Bob’s Burgers franchise, voicing Ollie (amongst other various parts), and was also recently in Adam McKay’s star-studded Don’t Look Up and Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

Amy Sedaris

Most recently seen in The Mandalorian and Dave Franco’s Somebody I Used to Know, Amy Sedaris has been steadily working for decades now. She played Mrs. Haynish in School of Rock and can be seen in the upcoming Apple TV+ flick Ghosted.

Jordan-Claire Green

Green played Michelle, a groupie, but would continue acting sporadically after School of Rock. Most recently, she appeared in a short film called Father in 2022.

Joey Gaydos Jr.

Unfortunately, not everyone has had a storybook career since School of Rock. Joey Gaydos Jr. played the band’s lead guitarist in the film but was arrested a few years ago for stealing guitars and an amp.

Rivkah Reyes

Reyes took a break from acting after School of Rock, but they have recently begun taking on a bevy of roles and have a number of projects coming in the next few years including The Room Returns!, Gianna, and A Holiday I Do.

Kevin Clark

Clark had continued down a musical path after School of Rock but unfortunately passed a couple of years ago after being hit while riding a bike. He was 32 and had just formed a new band.