Ice Cube has been cast in a new action-comedy film with Dave Bautista.

Deadline broke the news that Ice Cube will star in The Killer's Game with Bautista. The film is helmed by Day Shift director J.J. Perry, an experienced stuntman, in his sophomore directorial effort. While Ice Cube's role has yet to be announced, The Killer's Game is set to head into production this summer in Budapest, Deadline adds.

Two other actors confirmed to be a part of the cast of The Killer's Game are Ben Kingsley and Sofia Boutella.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Killer's Game is based on Jay Bonansinga's novel of the same name. The film adaptation was written by Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg, with James Coyne doing rewrites on it. Bautista stars (and is an executive producer on the film) as Joe Flood, an assassin with a life-threatening illness that authorizes a bounty on himself to get rid of the pain he's going through. However, once he orders the bounty, he realizes he was misdiagnosed and now has to fight off a bevy of assassins attempting to kill him.

For Dave Bautista, The Killer's Game is another role in his diverse filmography. While he's most known for playing Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, Bautista has shown his dramatic chops in the likes of Blade Runner: 2049 and Knock at the Cabin, and his action moves in films like Army of the Dead.

Ice Cube, who's most known for his work with the N.W.A. and C.I.A. has also been active in the film scene. He will voice a character in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem along with star in a third Ride Along film with Kevin Hart.