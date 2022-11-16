Kyrie Irving has been receiving end of a lot of criticism over his recent actions. The fact that the Brooklyn Nets superstar decided to promote an antisemitic movie on Twitter — be it intentionally or otherwise — has unsurprisingly drawn the ire of more than a few folks out there.

One of those people seems to be comedian Andrew Schulz. In a recent episode of his podcast, Schulz had now-former UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya as his guest. Obviously, the topic of conversation centered around fighting, so at one point, the host decided to throw some massive shade on Kyrie:

“Oh, I would beat the s**t out of Kyrie,” said Schulz. “Easy. That’s easy. That’s easy. No, that’s easy. That’s easy. KD that’d be more difficult obviously because he’s 7-feet tall.”

Even if he was just joking, that’s some heavy and disrespectful shade-throwing by Shulz.

RECOMMENDED
brooklyn nets, ben simmons, kyrie irving

Ben Simmons drops f-bomb amid added pressure with Kyrie Irving out of lineup

Kendall Capps ·

Nets, Ben Simmons

Biggest Ben Simmons challenge revealed by Jacque Vaughn ahead of Nets-Kings game

Rexwell Villas ·

Ben Simmons, Charles Barkley, Brooklyn Nets

‘He’s blocked’: Charles Barkley reveals why Nets star Ben Simmons needs to see a sports psychologist

Angelo Guinhawa ·

We likely won’t get a response from Kyrie Irving here, who in his defense, isn’t actually a violent guy. One could argue that the Nets star has been unfairly portrayed in the media as a bad person when the truth is that he’s actually a pretty decent dude. Then again, you can’t really say that he hasn’t brought all this unwanted attention and drama to himself.

Love him or hate him, the fact still remains that Kyrie still remains in exile. The seven-time All-Star is set to miss his seventh consecutive game for the Nets, and at this point, the status of his reinstatement still remains to be a mystery.