Published November 16, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Kyrie Irving has been receiving end of a lot of criticism over his recent actions. The fact that the Brooklyn Nets superstar decided to promote an antisemitic movie on Twitter — be it intentionally or otherwise — has unsurprisingly drawn the ire of more than a few folks out there.

One of those people seems to be comedian Andrew Schulz. In a recent episode of his podcast, Schulz had now-former UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya as his guest. Obviously, the topic of conversation centered around fighting, so at one point, the host decided to throw some massive shade on Kyrie:

“Oh, I would beat the s**t out of Kyrie,” said Schulz. “Easy. That’s easy. That’s easy. No, that’s easy. That’s easy. KD that’d be more difficult obviously because he’s 7-feet tall.”

Andrew Schultz said on an interview with Israel Adesanya that “he’d beat the sh*t out of Kyrie Irving in a fight” 😳 pic.twitter.com/b5dBAQtCyn — Unfiltered Media ™️ (@UnfilteredInd) November 16, 2022

Even if he was just joking, that’s some heavy and disrespectful shade-throwing by Shulz.

We likely won’t get a response from Kyrie Irving here, who in his defense, isn’t actually a violent guy. One could argue that the Nets star has been unfairly portrayed in the media as a bad person when the truth is that he’s actually a pretty decent dude. Then again, you can’t really say that he hasn’t brought all this unwanted attention and drama to himself.

Love him or hate him, the fact still remains that Kyrie still remains in exile. The seven-time All-Star is set to miss his seventh consecutive game for the Nets, and at this point, the status of his reinstatement still remains to be a mystery.