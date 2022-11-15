Published November 15, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers marked Kyrie Irving’s sixth consecutive missed game for the Brooklyn Nets. The embattled point guard was initially slapped with a five-game suspension by the team amid his antisemitic scandal, but at this point, it doesn’t sound like he’s very close to returning.

According to NBA insider Nick Friedell of ESPN, Irving is now set to sit out his seventh straight game when the Nets take on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

This actually no longer comes as a huge surprise at this point. The Nets slapped Irving with a long list of requirements that they are requiring him to fulfill before he is reinstated back to the team. Given that he’s now going to be two games over his initial five-game suspension, it would probably be safe to assume that Kyrie has yet to satisfy the team’s demands.

You also have to note that when they announced the suspension, the Nets made it abundantly clear that five games were going to be the minimum. It was an open-ended suspension that solely depended on how Irving would make amends for his decision to promote an antisemitic movie on Twitter.

The NBPA and a number of prominent personalities from in and around the league, however, are rallying behind Kyrie Irving right now. Their argument is that he’s already apologized for his mistake and that the punishment is excessive. So much so, that the NBPA is reportedly willing to take action if the Nets continue to keep Kyrie exiled from the team.