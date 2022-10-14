‘If I just catch the d*** ball’: Frustrated Darnell Mooney gets real on Bears loss to Commanders

The Chicago Bears Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders is going to sting. They had an opportunity to escape with a win in the last few seconds of the game, but Darnell Mooney bobbled the ball at the goal line, and ended up securing the catch just before crossing the plane. The Bears turned the ball over on downs, and the Commanders walked away with the win.

It was a frustrating game for Chicago, as they largely controlled the proceedings, but let Washington somehow pull out a win. It was particularly frustrating for Mooney, who had the opportunity to win it for the Bears right at the end. In the aftermath of the game, Mooney lamented his mistake, and was clearly frustrated with his inability to haul in the pass from Justin Fields.

“If I just catch the d*** ball the first time, we win the game. I got to be there for my guy, man. He (Fields) called my number. I just got to be there for him.” – Darnell Mooney, NBC Sports Chicago

Mooney doesn’t appear to be taking this loss well, and seems to think he’s to blame for the loss. While he did fail to make this play, there were several other reasons the Bears lost this game. Velus Jones Jr. gifted the Commanders their only touchdown of the game when he muffed a punt, and the Bears offense had two other trips to the red zone that also failed to yield points.

Mooney failing to haul in the pass hurts, but this loss isn’t solely on him. The Bears will now have to regroup after this tough loss, but they have time to do so, as their next game isn’t until October 24th against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. The hope for Mooney is that he will be able to put together a better outing for the Bears than he did last night, but this loss isn’t solely on his shoulders.