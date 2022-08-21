‘If I’m not fighting Tyson Fury, I’m not fighting at all’: Oleksandr Usyk issues challenge to legend after beating Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua in a split decision on Saturday, and then he called on Tyson Fury to fight him despite Fury’s recent insistence that he’s retired.

“I’m sure that Tyson Fury is not retired yet,” said Oleksandr Usyk, per ESPN’s Mike Coppinger. “I’m sure. I’m convinced he wants to fight me. I want to fight him. And if I’m not fighting Tyson Fury, I’m not fighting at all.”

Tyson Fury lent credence to Oleksandr Usyk’s words with a social media post after Saturday’s fight:

A matchup between these two men has been hyped for a bit, with Saudi Arabia eyeing a bout in December. It’s unclear if this will actually happen, but Fury’s promoter said the fight wouldn’t be all that difficult to put together. If Fury is serious about coming out of retirement, it sure seems as if that fight will happen.

For now, Oleksandr Usyk will bask in his victory over Joshua. Usyk first beat Joshua back in September, and while the fight was closer this time around, the end result was the same.

It has been an eventful year for Usyk, who left Ukraine with his wife and third children after initially joining a territory defense battalion when Russia invaded in February. He dedicated Saturday’s victory to Ukraine, among other things, and he also made sure the fight was free to watch in his home country.

Now, after this fight, we’ll wait and see if we get Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury for a much-hyped showdown later in 2022.