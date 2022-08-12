Tyson Fury claims he’s officially retired again after comeback tease

Is Tyson Fury retired or not? The answer to that question has been confusing as of late. Fury had previously announced his return after retiring earlier this year. He was seemingly prepared for one final fight before leaving the sport of boxing. However, Fury changed his mind and sent out a retirement announcement once again to social media.

MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY & ON MY 34th BIRTHDAY I SAY Bon voyage. HEARS A FEW WHO MADE IS SPECIAL ALONG THE WAY… pic.twitter.com/jNeF1CbBqm — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 12, 2022

The British boxer made this announcement on his 34th birthday. It isn’t clear what led to this change of heart, but he says that he had “long hard conversations” which ultimately led to his decision.

Tyson Fury enjoyed an extremely impressive career. He tallied 32 wins in 33 fights. His only non-victory was a draw. 23 of his wins came via TKO. At 6 foot 9, Fury was a joy to watch in the ring. He carried himself with a certain grace despite his massive size.

His retirement won’t lead to boredom, as Tyson Fury has already taken part in a number of different ventures outside of the ring. He’s released a line of energy drinks, acted, published books, and more.

Nonetheless, it’s difficult to completely rule out a return for Tyson Fury. It is possible he changes his mind once again. But for now, his career is expected to be over. He enjoyed a very impressive career if this is indeed the end.