World No. 2 and five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek opened up about her recent one-month doping ban for a positive drug test, describing it as the most challenging period of her tennis career. Speaking on the eve of the Australian Open, Swiatek shared that the ordeal was “pretty chaotic” and labeled it the “worst time” of her life.

Swiatek tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine in an out-of-competition drug test in August. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) determined the result was unintentional, citing contamination in a melatonin supplement Swiatek used to manage jet lag. The ITIA imposed a provisional suspension, which saw Swiatek miss several tournaments and lose her world No. 1 ranking.

Reflecting on the situation, Swiatek explained the initial decision to attribute her absence to “personal reasons,” expecting the suspension to be lifted quickly.

“From the beginning, it was obvious that something was contaminated because the level of this substance in my urine was so low that it had to be contamination,” she said, per Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press.

During the suspension, Swiatek missed the Korea Open, China Open and Wuhan Open. Although her provisional ban was lifted in early October, allowing her to compete in the WTA Finals and Billie Jean King Cup, Swiatek forfeited her prize money from the Cincinnati Open, where the positive test occurred.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced it would not appeal the ITIA's decision, calling Swiatek’s explanation “plausible” and supported by independent laboratory analyses. Swiatek, who had held the No. 1 ranking for over 100 weeks before the suspension, described the emotional toll the situation took on her, including sleepless nights and moments of uncertainty.

Despite the setback, Swiatek is focused on moving forward. She made a coaching change, hiring Wim Fissette, and is now aiming for success at the Australian Open.

“It took a lot of strength to return, but I’m ready to compete and move past this chapter,” Swiatek said.

Her return to form has been swift, as she reached the Australian Open quarterfinals with a decisive win over Eva Lys on Monday.