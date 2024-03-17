Terrence Shannon Jr. dropped 40 points in Illinois basketball's 98-87 Big Ten tournament semifinal win over Nebraska on Saturday, pushing the Fighting Illini to the championship game.
After the game in which Shannon hit five three-pointers and went 13-16 from the free-throw line, Shannon's Illinois basketball teammates praised him.
“Nobody can stop him. I think he's the best player in the country by far,” Ty Rodgers said. “When he's in that mode, you can't get him out.”
Marcus Domask commended Shannon's fatigue and resilience.
“He doesn't get tired,” Domask said. “Little by little, he wears teams down.”
Illinois needed every bit of Shannon's offensive output Saturday; the Illini trailed 51-40 at halftime but dominated the second half as Shannon took over. In total, Shannon broke the Big Ten Tournament record for points in a single game and also became the first major conference player to record 40 points and zero turnovers in a conference tournament game in the past 25 years, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.
In 27 games this season, Shannon is averaging a team-high 22.6 points while shooting 46.8% from the field and 35.7% from three. He missed six games during the season due to suspension after he was arrested and charged with rape in Kansas. He returned to the team three weeks after the suspension went into effect after a judge granted Shannon a preliminary injunction against Illinois. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for May 10.
Shannon and Illinois will meet Wisconsin in the Big Ten tournament championship game on Sunday. The two teams played only once this season; Illinois defeated Wisconsin in Madison on March 2 as Domask scored 31 and Shannon contributed 23 points.