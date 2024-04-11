Terrence Shannon Jr. had a huge season this year for the Illinois basketball team, but it did come with some controversy. Shannon Jr. was suspended earlier in the year after being charged with rape in Lawrence, Kansas. He didn't end up missing too much time, however, and he was able to play for the Fighting Illini for most of the season. Now, Shannon Jr. will not face further discipline from Illinois.
After Terrence Shannon Jr. returned to the court for Illinois basketball, there was still a lot up in the air in regards to punishments down the road. Now, Illinois has decided to close the case the case, but Shannon Jr. will still appear in court in Kansas in June.
“The evidence available to the (OSCR) at this time is not sufficient to allow a reasonable hearing panel to find the respondent in violation of the Student Code,” Director for Office for Student Conflict Resolution Robert Wilczynski said in a letter, according to an article from USA Today.
The letter did also note that the case could be reopened in the future.
Shannon Jr. was originally suspended in December before a judge ordered that he could return to the court after six games because the school did not provide Shannon Jr. with due process.
Terrence Shannon Jr. was able to play for the majority of the season, and he was the best player on the court this season for Illinois basketball. He helped lead the Fighting Illini to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2005, but they lost to UConn, who went on to win the national title, and failed to reach the Final Four.
Terrence Shannon Jr. is a projected first round pick in the NBA Draft
The NBA Draft isn't too far away and Shannon Jr. should hear his name called pretty early on when it does roll around. However, his legal issues could certainly play a role in whether or not an NBA team wants to take a chance on him.
This season, Shannon Jr. had by far his best season in his college basketball career. He finished the season averaging 23.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 2.3 APG. He is a versatile scorer, and his play style should translate well to the NBA.
There is a lot that is still up in the air for Shannon Jr., but we will find out a lot about where his future will take him in the coming months.