By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Ilya Sorokin has been nothing short of a brick wall for the New York Islanders this season, registering a sparkling 2.36 goals against average and .926 save percentage over 23 games for the storied Long Island franchise.

The Islanders are enjoying a resurgence in a competitive Metropolitan Division in large part due to Sorokin’s play, compiling an 18-13-2 record to start the year.

Sorokin made 46 saves in a 1-0 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night, adding some NHL history to his incredible start to the season. The feat ties him for the most saves in a 1-0 shootout loss since the shootout began in the 2005-06 campaign. Steve Mason had 46 saves for the Philadelphia Flyers in similar fashion against these same Islanders in Nov. 2014, according to ESPN.

WHAT A FAKE-OUT 😱 The Avs win in the shootout‼️ pic.twitter.com/vf6I4SkO8C — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2022

If a 0-0 game ends in a shootout, both goalies get credited with a shutout, which is what happened between Sorokin and Avalanche net-minder Alexander Georgiev on Monday.

Besides making NHL history, Sorokin picked up the 13th shutout of his young career. The 27-year-old has only started in 94 career NHL games, meaning an absurd 13.8% of his starts have ended in a shutout.

That is the highest rate of anyone to debut in the NHL’s modern era (1943-44) with a minimum of 90 starts, per ESPN.

Sorokin is putting the league on notice this season, and legitimately challenging Igor Shesterkin and Andrei Vasilevskiy for the title of best goaltender in the show.

There’s a long way to go for Ilya Sorokin and the Islanders, but if the offence can keep scoring goals, they could return to the form they were in when advancing to two straight Eastern Conference finals in 2020 and 2021.