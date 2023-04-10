It was a disappointing season for Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards as the team finished 35-47, five games back of the final play-in spot in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The 27-year-old shared a heartfelt message with fans on Monday as he prepares to test free agency in 2023.

“Wiz fans! Appreciate the support you have given us this season thru all the ups and downs!” Kuzma wrote. “And we’re all disappointed in the way we played this year and you all deserve better.”

Kuzma will be a free agent once the NBA season officially concludes, and team president Tommy Sheppard has made it clear it’s a priority to re-sign the forward in the offseason.

“It’s 100 percent an option…I’ve had a great time here,” Kuzma recently told NBC Sports Washington on the potential of re-signing with the team. “I’ve developed my game significantly here and there’s good people here. I’d be a fool to say it’s not an option for me.”

That being said, Kuzma confirmed he would go through the full free agent process, hearing pitches from different teams before making a decision.

Kuzma was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Wizards in the summer of 2021 after four years in LA; in two seasons in the nation’s capital, he’s increased his numbers to 19.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

This season, he’s averaged a career-high 21.2 points. After taking a backseat to LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the Lakers, he’s emerged as a star player in Washington, and will be due for quite a raise.

“I’m just trying to be myself. I’m trying to get better every year. It’s not about money, I’m going to get paid regardless anywhere [I go] and here, too,” Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma reflected.

“It’s about can I come into work every day and be the best version of myself, can I help lead guys, can I make other players better, can I light up rooms. All those things matter when you’re trying to be successful.”