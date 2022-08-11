‘I’m ecstatic to sign this contract’: Tom Izzo gets new Michigan State deal

Ever since Tom Izzo was hired by Michigan State basketball back in 1995, the Spartans have done nothing but enjoy success. Eight Final Four appearances and a National Championship later, it’s safe to say that the Spartans made the right choice hiring Izzo. They made a wise choice concerning the Big Ten’s winningest head coach once again on Thursday. Michigan State basketball signed Izzo to a five-year, $31 million contract extension.

Spartan for Life. Coach Tom Izzo signs a new contract with Michigan State Basketball. pic.twitter.com/nQ8wfFX51d — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) August 11, 2022

“Spartan For Life.” The veteran head coach will earn about $6.2 million per year, about a $2 million raise. Tom Izzo released a statement through the university’s Twitter account, reacting to the contract extension.

Izzo notably said that he’s “as energized to coach now as he was when he started aa the head coach back in 1995.” Izzo has 666 career wins at Michigan State, the most of any basketball coach in the Big Ten’s history.

The longtime Spartans coach officially passed Bob Knight in the all-time Big Ten wins list in March of last year. It was yet another milestone for the Michigan State basketball coach, who also owns a conference record, 24 straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Izzo and the Spartans will be looking to build off of a 2021 season that saw them go 23-13. However, the team fell short of the “championship standard” that Izzo has held them to, as the seventh-seeded Michigan State basketball program was bested in the second round of the tourney by the Duke Blue Devils.

With Tom Izzo at the helm, the program should be in good shape moving forward.