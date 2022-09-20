Keith Yandle is making it a hat trick of retirement announcements for great NHL defensemen Tuesday. After Zdeno Chara and P.K. Subban expressed their decisions to hang up their skates and walk away from the sport, Yandle is following suit.

“I’m retiring from the game of hockey….Taking my talents to South Beach and doing nothing,” Keith Yandle said during an appearance Tuesday on an episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.

Yandle was one of the best defensemen of his generation, having been selected into three NHL All-Star teams in 2011, 2012, and 2019. He is perhaps best known for breaking Doug Jarvis’ all-time record for most consecutive games played in the NHL. When Keith Yandle suited up and hit the ice for the Philadelphia Flyers late January 2022, he extended his ironman streak to 965 games, setting a new league record. He would keep that streak going until April 2, 2022. Overall, his record stands at 989 straight games.

The 32-year-old Keith Yandle was welcomed by the NHL in 2005 when the Phoenix Coyotes selected him in the fourth round (105th overall) of that year’s NHL Draft. Yandle played his first nine years in the league with the Coyotes, who traded him in 2015 to the New York Rangers . He would be shipped the following year to the Florida Panthers with whom he played until 2021 before making his last stop in the NHL with the Flyers.

In 16 seasons in the NHL, Keith Yandle accumulated totals of 103 goals and 516 assists for 619 points across 1,109 games.