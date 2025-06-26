NHL free agency opens on July 1. Considering the Florida Panthers have won each of the last two championships, and they appeared in the Stanley Cup Final the year prior to that, everybody is trying to chase them, and adding players in free agency could be the key to dethroning the champions. This is even more true because the Panthers have a lot of talent potentially hitting the open market this offseason. So, who are the best NHL players hitting unrestricted free agency this offseason?

15. Evgenii Dadonov, RW, Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars just extended Jamie Benn to a new one-year deal, but they have another player headed to free agency in Evgenii Dadonov. The right winger had four more goals this past season than his teammate on the other side of the ice.

14. Jake Allen, G, New Jersey Devils

Jake Allen is the best goalie available in NHL free agency this offseason, but that may say more about how thin the market is for the position this offseason. Allen was the backup to Jacob Markstrom for the New Jersey Devils this past season. Allen's .906 save percentage was actually better than the goalie ahead of him on the depth chart, though.

13. Jeff Skinner, LW, Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are so close. They have lost in the Stanley Cup Final in each of the past two years. A piece or two more could get them over the hump, but first off, they should probably retain Jeff Skinner. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard make up the core, but Skinner could be retained on a short-term contract with a low cap hit. There's also a chance he hits the open market on July 1.

12. Mikael Granlund, C, Dallas Stars

The Stars just re-signed Matt Duchene, which could make retaining Mikael Granlund that much harder. He fit well after being traded for at the deadline, but Dallas' cap issues could result in Granlund just being a rental for the team.

11. Claude Giroux, C, Ottawa Senators

Claude Giroux is a seven-time All-Star. He is currently in talks to return to the Ottawa Senators, but nothing has come to fruition yet. Giroux is 37 years old, so there likely isn't much left in the tank. Even so, Giroux hasn't really shown any signs of slowing down. Giroux is coming off of a 50-point season, and he had 64 points the year prior.

10. Patrick Kane, RW, Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane was once one of the best players in the NHL during his days with the Chicago Blackhawks. He most recently played for the Detroit Red Wings, and the future Hall of Famer could be playing for a new team again next season if he hits the open market on July 1.

9. Ivan Provorov, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets just narrowly missed out on the playoffs. Ivan Provorov has reportedly been offered short and long-term contracts, but he has yet to re-sign with the team. If he returns to Columbus, he could help the team get over the hump. The Blue Jackets have the second most cap space in the NHL, so they could afford to retain Provorov and still have the room to make other moves.

8. Vladislav Gavrikov, D, Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings and Vladislav Gavrikov have been negotiating a new contract, but the left-shot defenseman has yet to agree to a new deal. It seems like a matter of time until the two sides can agree to a compromise, though. If not, it's been reported he could sign with the New York Rangers this summer.

7. Brad Marchand, LW, Florida Panthers

Brad Marchand's time in Florida with the Panthers was limited but effective. He helped the team win their second straight championship, largely because of his clutchness — he scored six goals in six games in the Stanley Cup Final. The winger has loads of experience playing in Game 7s and high-stakes contests.

6. Brock Boeser, RW, Vancouver Canucks

Considering the Canucks tried to trade Brock Boeser ahead of the trade deadline, it seems unlikely that he will return to Vancouver in free agency. Boeser had 25 goals and 25 assists in a season succeeding an All-Star campaign. He is still a top sniper and could sign with his hometown club, the Minnesota Wild, this summer.

5. John Tavares, C, Toronto Maple Leafs

The best player slated for free agency played this past season with the Toronto Maple Leafs and has been noncommittal about returning to the team (read on to find out who that is). John Tavares, on the other hand, seems likely to return, especially if the aforementioned player finds a new home. A lot of center minutes could open up in Toronto next season.

4. Aaron Ekblad, D, Florida Panthers

Aaron Ekblad is the best blue liner set to hit the open market. His numbers en route to a Stanley Cup victory were impressive, but they would have popped even more had he not been suspended. He could re-sign with the Panthers, but considering their lack of cap space, it wouldn't be surprising if he hit the open market.

3. Sam Bennett, C, Florida Panthers

Winning comes at a cost. Sam Bennett is the third member of the Panthers on this list of the best NHL free agents set to hit the open market. Not all of them will return, so if the Panthers have to prioritize, they should focus on Bennett. The center is the heart and soul of the team, as he does the little things that lead to winning. Bennett just won the Conn Smythe Trophy after Florida's Stanley Cup Final win.

2. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW, Winnipeg Jets

The prize of this NHL free agent class is the next player on this list, but Nikolaj Ehlers will be highly coveted on the open market. Ehlers collected 63 points for the Winnipeg Jets this past season, and he has yet to hit the age of 30. It's been widely rumoured that he and the Jets will be splitting up, and there will be no shortage of suitors for the highly-skilled Danish forward.

1. Mitch Marner, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs

The best upcoming NHL free agent in this class is Mitch Marner. In fact, Marner is one of the very best players in hockey. Only six players have more points than Marner over the past five seasons. He forms one of the best duos in hockey alongside Auston Matthews, but that high-scoring combination could be coming to an end. While there were reports that Marner and his wife were looking at homes in Las Vegas, more than half the league will be making a legitimate pitch for the superstar's services. He's one of the best players to test unrestricted free agency in years.