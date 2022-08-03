Iman Shumpert arrested at Dallas airport with over 6 ounces of weed

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested on Saturday after he was found to have a significant amount of marijuana in his possession, according to TMZ Sports. The arrest took place at the Dallas/Fort Worth airport on July 30, after officers responded to a call about a potential drug violation.

Police say that Shumpert was found with a plastic bag filled with “green leafy substance” which the former NBA star confirmed to be marijuana. The report indicates that the weight of the substance was 6.12 ounces, and was confirmed as being marijuana after it was submitted for a test.

Shumpert was reportedly set to board a flight to Los Angeles, but he obviously did not get on the plane after being arrested at the airport.

Shumpert could face a fine of as much as $10,000 as well as up to two years in prison as a result of the charges. The charge is classified as a “State Jail Felony,” meaning it’s the lowest level of a felony charge in Texas.

The TMZ Sports report also indicates that police officers found ammunition for a Glock as well as 14 9mm rounds in Shumpert’s backpack, though he wasn’t carrying any weapons.

Iman Shumpert is a 10-year NBA veteran who played for the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Brooklyn Nets. He most recently played in 2020-21 as a member of the Nets, but only played in two games that season. Throughout his career, Shumpert averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting at a 33.7% clip from 3-point range.