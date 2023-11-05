Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka is already making his presence felt after Stephen Silas' rocky tenure.

It's five games in, and Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka is already making strides as a leader. Even though it's a small sample size, it's safe to declare that Udoka is a much better coach than Stephen Silas due to a more embraced situation.

While the Rockets are 2-3 to start the season, the last four games have been competitive and certainly winnable against playoff teams — a stark contrast to Silas' tenure. Most of the time, when Houston was trailing in a game under Silas, the deficit would often balloon to a blowout, with the opening tip being the only time the Rockets were tied with their opponent.

Not completely Stephen Silas' fault

This isn't a complete dig at Silas' style. He was the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Mavericks and helped achieve the highest offensive rating in franchise history. Upon taking the Rockets' head coaching job, Silas expected to inherit a team that included James Harden and Russell Westbrook. That didn't happen, of course, as both requested trades to different teams shortly after Silas joined, leaving the Rockets' culture and identity in limbo.

Silas tried to make the best of the struggles but never had full control of Houston's direction. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, general manager Rafael Stone often overrode the coaching game plan decisions that Silas made, especially during practice. Iko also reported on the lack of leadership Silas failed to instill in the Rockets' roster, which was “evident in suspensions for Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr.” Miscommunications ran awry between Silas and his players, including former Rocket John Wall, who spoke candidly about it on the Run Your Race podcast.

Udoka Coaching Jalen Green

While there's an endless list of inconsistencies during Silas' tenure, it appears that Udoka has a firmer grasp on his decisions, with the players believing in him. For example, during the game against the Charlotte Hornets, Jalen Green started hot, going 3-for-4 with 11 points after the first quarter. As the game progressed, Green went cold and became careless with the ball, leading to multiple turnovers that let the Hornets back into the game after trailing by 18 points.

Udoka reportedly pulled Jalen Green aside during a timeout and appeared animated towards him. Here's what he said about it in the postgame: “We need to continue to do what got us here. We've seen that be a pattern at times this year—giving up leads. So ‘enough is enough' as far as that is concerned. Let's clean it up. Jalen came out obviously aggressive in the 2nd half. He heard the message.”

From this response, Green responded, finishing with 23 points on 50% 3-point shooting. There's clear accountability that Udoka is instilling in his players, especially when they cool off after building a huge lead. When opponents make in-game adjustments, the response is to retaliate, and that's what Udoka has displayed over the last four games.

Night and day

Seeing the difference between Silas and Udoka is night and day. It was rather rare to see Silas coach his players using honesty and constructive feedback without actively separating himself from the roster as a whole. Throughout most games during the Silas era, he appeared frustrated in postgame moments but didn't bother making the necessary adjustments.

A prime example is defense. Silas' Rockets, over the past three seasons, were near the bottom five in opponent 3-point percentage, defensive rating, and turnovers. For the first five games, Houston is 11th in opponent 3-point percentage and 16th in turnovers.

During the Silas era, veterans on the Rockets such as Eric Gordon, Kelly Olynyk, Victor Oladipo, and John Wall were on the roster, but their roles were excessively misused. Three of the players were given increased minutes specifically to enhance trade value, and one was mostly relegated to the bench as a failed locker room leader. Although veterans are vital to a young roster, it's about signing the right ones who know their role and understand the long-term goals. If the coach and GM aren't on the same page, it permeates the roster, and the veterans are essentially wasted in their roles.

This time, everyone seems to understand their roles, especially the main signings. Fred VanVleet is the prototypical playmaker. He can score on his own, but his playmaking makes the Rockets' offense faster and much more unpredictable. Dillon Brooks has been on fire to start with his new team. Not only does he love doing the dirty work, but he has also showcased skills that haven't been widely recognized, such as his low-post scoring. When he has a mismatch in the post, Brooks capably balances his footing to knock down his hook shots.

Rockets during Saturday's game

Just this past game against the Sacramento Kings, Houston jumped to a double-digit lead. The offense was firing on all cylinders, hitting open 3s, driving to the basket, and the defense was stellar.

However, the momentum cooled off a bit, as the Kings climbed back toward the end of the first half. Leading by six heading into the third quarter, baskets became scarce for Houston as they only scored 12 points. With a Silas-led team, as most Rockets fans would say, scoring just 12 points in a quarter would most likely result in losing the lead and, eventually, the game.

That didn't happen with Udoka’s Rockets. The defense only allowed 15 points to Sacramento in that quarter, thwarting any offensive momentum the Kings attempted to create. Could this be a turning point for how much the Rockets' play has drastically changed in just one season?

Their defense is, honestly, a breath of fresh air, ensuring that the new-look Rockets have a chance to compete in nearly every game moving forward. Houston ran away with the game with a Dillon Brooks masterclass of a closer, with 12 of his 26 points coming in the fourth quarter.

After five games, Brooks leads the league in 3-point percentage (62.5%). Along with the win, the Rockets finished yet another game in which all their starters scored in double figures, the third time in already five games.

Rockets aren't a cakewalk anymore

The emerging narrative from the early games of the season suggests that the Rockets under Ime Udoka have turned a corner. There appears to be a newfound sense of resilience, a departure from the fragility often displayed in previous seasons.

Of course, there are glaring issues, specifically the lack of production from the bench and Jalen Green's inconsistencies.

Nevertheless, Udoka's leadership has not only brought a strategic shift but also an evident cultural reset within the team dynamics. Players are stepping up, roles are well-defined, and there's a sense of accountability that permeates the roster — a stark departure from the ambiguity that once clouded the team's identity.