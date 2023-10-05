There was a lot of speculation that the Houston Rockets would bring back James Harden this offseason, but ultimately they opted to bring in point guard Fred VanVleet, and new head coach Ime Udoka explained that choice, saying that it is about prioritizing young players like Jalen Green.

“Nothing against James,” Ime Udoka said, via Zach Lowe of ESPN. “But Fred is just a better fit. I coached James in Brooklyn. He's one of the smartest players I've ever been around. The words ‘Ime doesn't want James' never came out of my mouth. It was, ‘Let's look at the best fit.' If we want Jalen and the young guys to take the next steps, we need them to have the ball. As for me saying I don't want James, that was never the case. It was about fit.”

Udoka's explanation was the same concern that many voiced when the James Harden reunion with the Rockets rumors were circulating. The team is looking to develop some young players like Jalen Green, Jabari Smith, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore.

Green is the biggest name. However, both Jabari Smith and Amen Thompson are high draft picks. Thompson is entering his rookie season.

Cam Whitmore fell in the draft, but was viewed as a lottery talent.

It will be an interesting mix of veteran players and youth with the Rockets. Udoka is highly regarded as a coach, so that will factor into whether the Rockets' young players take the jumps that the organization hopes to see.