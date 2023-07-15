Final Fantasy XVI, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo IV, Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4, and heck, even Honkai Star Rail – 2023 has already been a banger for new video game releases. But the year isn’t over yet, and there are still hundreds of new games coming out for the latter half of the year. In this article, we talk about our top five picks of games that are yet to be released this year but are potentially Game of the Year candidates.

Top 5 Upcoming 2023 Games that are GOTY Candidates

Of course, release dates can still change, development cycles can still get messed up, and even the most promising games can still fall flat. With those considerations put aside, here are our top 5 picks of upcoming games that could become 2023’s game of the year.

5. Immortals of Aveum

Action video games rarely get the power of magic correctly, and games like Forspoken show that giving players an arsenal of power spells isn’t necessarily the recipe for a good sorcerer video game. Yet, it’s a compelling elevator pitch: an open-world game where you get to play as a powerful sorcerer whose magic could be mixed and matched to create more powerful, versatile spells. It fell flat for Forspoken, but Ascendant and Electronic Arts are still going to have their go at it in Immortals of Aveum.

Granted, this game might feel like a wild card to include here, but boasting beautiful cinematics paired with exhilarating first-person magic shooting, Immortals of Aveum is setting out to give players an experience that they haven’t had before: actually putting yourself in the shoes of a spell slinger in first-person view, living out their life through mesmerizing cinematics and cutscenes, hopefully, told with an equally compelling narrative.

4. Remnant 2

When the world gets invaded by god-like alien beings, and you’re one of the few who are left standing to repel the invasion, you’re in for a ride. Unlike most games nowadays that prioritize the live-service, online multiplayer segment of their games, Remnant II promises to be a seamless marriage of different genres, giving each segment equal attention and content. If the original Remnant: From the Ashes would indicate anything, then that’s Gunfire Games really know what they’re doing. Get into fights with amazing boss monsters either alone or with your friends in this shooter that boasts endless progression and replayability and massive, explorable worlds.

3. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Any year where FromSoftware is releasing a new game is a year where FromSoftware is threatening to take home the Game of the Year award. However, the challenge is higher this year for the esteemed and decorated developers as they are releasing a game outside of their multi-awarded Souls series and are instead showing off a new rendition of their long-forgotten Armored Core series. Not just that, the competition this year really is just so tough. Now, will the masochistic formula of hardcore mech battles, customization, and maintenance please fans and critics enough to land FromSoftware’s second Game of the Year in a row?

2. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Had God of War not come out in 2018, we have our money on MARVEL’s Spider-Man as that year’s game of the year. However, Spidey could just snag the 2023 GOTY award this year, especially with just how much the game will build upon everything that made the first game amazing. Being able to play both as Miles Morales and Peter Parker as two different versions of Spider-Man – both in terms of gameplay and narratively – in a similar system employed in GTA V is nothing short of a dream come true for MARVEL fans. However, Spider-Man 2 winning the 2023 GOTY award might just be a tall order, mostly because of the game that’s coming out from the other side of the console wars fence.

1. Starfield

The game that might just take home the 2023 GOTY award might be the video game industry’s most anticipated game from the past years. Even with its most recent fumbles, Bethesda’s releases still feel extra special. Taking either Skyrim or Fallout to space is a very exciting prospect, and we’ve got a small taste of that in games made by other developers in The Outer Worlds and No Man’s Sky. But in terms of scale, Starfield might just take the cake this year – but only if it launches without Bethesda’s trademark bugs and glitches. Now, if Todd Howard can just fulfill all of his promises for this game, then we have in our hands 2023’s Game of the Year.

