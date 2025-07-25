The Seattle Mariners have been fringe contenders throughout the season. Cal Raleigh has set records with his performance at the plate while Julio Rodriguez has blossomed into the team's leader. With the Major League Baseball trade deadline looming, the Mariners made their move. Seattle traded two prospects for Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor on Wednesday.

The move kicked off the chaos of the trade deadline, giving the Mariners a much-needed boost offensively. Seattle's front office is happy to have Naylor on their side. Rodriguez agreed when he offered his take on the trade and what it means for him and the rest of the team. To him, Naylor is a big-time addition who can help them realize their goals in 2025.

“What he brings to the table definitely can help the team win and get to where we want to get to,” Rodriguez said.

While Naylor was one of many Diamondbacks players on the trade market, he was not the biggest name. Seattle remains interested in the availability of Eugenio Suarez as the trade saga surrounding him continues. For now, though, the Mariners can walk away from the MLB trade deadline happy that their issues at first base are behind them.

Rodriguez is not the player who took the league by storm earlier in his career. Instead, Seattle's franchise centerpiece has quietly become one of baseball's most reliable All-Stars. Because of that and his growth in maturity, he has become a great leader. He welcomed Naylor to the Mariners when the deal went through along with the franchise.

Replacing Luke Raley with Naylor drastically changes Seattle's season outlook. They have plenty of time to track down the Houston Astros in the American League West. Even if they don't finish first, the Mariners are a dangerous playoff team. No opponent wants to seen Rodriguez, Raleigh, and Naylor in a postseason series.

Rodriguez is ready to work with Naylor to realize his team's goals. The second half of the season will go a long way in determining if the trade was worthwhile or not.