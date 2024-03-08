Five-star prospect Liam McNeeley has reportedly withdrawn his commitment from Mike Woodson and Indiana basketball. McNeeley's decision follows a day after ESPN's confirmation that coach Mike Woodson will continue coaching the Hoosiers for the 2024-25 season despite a disappointing 2023-24 campaign.
The 6-foot-8 wing, hailing from Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, is ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect in the Class of 2024, the No. 4 small forward, and the No. 3 player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.
“Indiana has been recruiting me the longest, and they have been the most consistent,” McNeeley said. “They have never wavered during the process. That has meant a lot to me.”
Liam McNeeley recruiting profile
The small forward from Texas initially committed to Indiana basketball over Kansas in October, although he also entertained offers from the Longhorns until the final stages of his recruitment process.
McNeeley earned a spot on the Naismith Trophy Boys' High School All-America Third Team this week and is slated to participate in the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2.
Playing alongside top-ranked recruit Cooper Flagg, as well as fellow five-stars Derik Queen and Asa Newell, McNeeley played a pivotal role in guiding Montverde Academy to an undefeated 30-0 record and the No. 1 national ranking.
McNeeley averaged 16.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17 games on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer, boasting a 3-point shooting percentage of 37.5%. He continued his strong performance during his high school season, averaging 12.7 points in 11 EYBL Scholastic games and shooting an impressive 49.1% from three.
Since Woodson assumed the role of head coach at Indiana in 2021, the Hoosiers have made two appearances in the NCAA Tournament but have been unable to advance past the second round in either year.
McNeeley's decision to decommit leaves Indiana basketball without any recruits in its 2024 class. The Hoosiers currently have two seniors on this year's roster, Xavier Johnson and Anthony Walker. Additionally, sophomore center Kel'el Ware is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming June draft.