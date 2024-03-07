The Indiana basketball team is having yet another mediocre season, and Hoosiers fans are growing more and more restless. Head coach Mike Woodson can't seem to get the job done at Indiana, and fans have been especially upset with him after some recent comments he made about the college game. Because of that, they were even more riled up when it was announced that Woodson will be back coaching the Hoosiers next year.
Mike Woodson hasn't found very much success with Indiana basketball yet, but he will have another chance next season as he will be returning as their head coach. The Hoosiers are currently 17-13 on the season and they are 9-10 in Big Ten play, which is good for 8th place in the conference. They need a miracle to make the NCAA Tournament.
The announcement of Woodson's return to Indiana for next season was made yesterday, and fans did not react to it well.
It's been a long time since Indiana was near the top of the college basketball world.
well at least they hit a game winner vs kentucky a decade ago
Indiana fans are confident with the talent that is on the team, but it's clear that they aren't happy with Woodson's coaching.
The roster has talent yet they suck.
Disappointing.
Will next year end up being another disappointment for the Hoosiers?
Sources: Indiana eliminated from 2025 NCAA tournament
Decisions like this make the fans wonder if the school really wants the basketball program to get better.
So Indiana has officially given up on a successful Men's 🏀 program .
On the bright side, at least they are consistent.
Indiana has consistently been around this 18-13/19-12 type of season ever since Mike Woodson took over, and a similar record is going to happen this season. The Hoosiers have just one game remaining as they will host Michigan State on Sunday in attempt to get their record to 18-13.
If Indiana wants to make the NCAA Tournament, they will likely have to win the Big Ten Tournament next week in Minneapolis. It's a tall task, but the conference is very open this year, and while the Hoosiers haven't been anything special this season, they do seem to be finding their stride right now.
The Hoosiers have won their last three games and they just beat Minnesota by 12 on the road on Wednesday night. We'll see if Indiana can find any late season magic.