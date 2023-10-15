The Indiana Hoosiers got a major recruiting victory Sunday, when one of the top prospects in the country verbally committed to the school's men's basketball program.

College basketball recruiting writer Joe Tipton reports on X that 2024 five-star Liam McNeeley has committed to Indiana over Kansas. McNeeley is a 6-foot-7 small forward who had a host of other Power 5 offers, including Texas, Alabama and Michigan.

Indiana's recruiting coup

Liam McNeeley plays for Montverde Academy in Florida, one of the top high school men's basketball programs in the country. He'll add depth to the Hoosiers' frontcourt and a scoring threat as head coach Mike Woodson tries to take Indiana back to the NCAA Tournament once again.

McNeeley is listed at 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds. According to the On3 industry rankings, McNeeley is the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2024 class. He’s also the No. 6 small forward prospect in a class absolutely loaded with talent at that position. The young forward is also the No. 3 player in Florida.

McNeeley is the only top 100 player on the On3 list to commit to Indiana so far in the 2024 class, but several others are considering the school. Woodson is entering his third year with the program. He made the NCAA Tournament in each of his two seasons, but the school has not made it to the second weekend with Woodson at the helm.

Woodson is certainly hopeful that McNeeley will help change that. Indiana basketball has won five national championships, but none since Bob Knight left the program. The school's last title was in 1987. The last Final Four appearance for Indiana was in 2002, when it lost in the National Championship Game.