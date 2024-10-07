As Derrick Rose officially retired after 16 seasons in the NBA, stories have circulated left and right, and now, Jeff Teague and Eric Gordon shared an untold story. Gordon spoke about how he and Rose were supposed to team up.

“Me and D-Rose, we were supposed to go to the same college,” Gordon said. “It was either Illinois, maybe IU, maybe Memphis and we heard a lot of things in Illinois, what was going on there. But my heart was always in Indiana. I always wanted to play at IU. It all worked out in the end. I went to IU, he went to Memphis but I thought we were both going to go to IU at one point.”

Gordon was more than impressive for Indiana basketball during his time there. He averaged 20.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and shot 33.7% from three. Gordon also garnered the Big-10 Rookie of the Year and was a member of the 2007-08 All-Big-10 Team. He eventually went seventh overall to the Los Angeles Clippers. As Gordon continues his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, his words still reminisce with basketball fans.

What would Indiana basketball have been with Derrick Rose, Eric Gordon, and Jeff Teague?

On the flip side, Rose dominated during his time with the Tigers. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. Although his numbers aren't impressive like Gordon's, he took Memphis to the National Championship game. Rose unfortunately lost to the Kansas Jayhawks but a freshman taking a team to the final game is beyond conference.

Teague immediately followed Gordon's response and shared what Indiana basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson had in mind.

“They tried to put us in a three-guard lineup,” Teague said. “I remember Coach (Kelvin) Sampson called me and he was like I’m getting you, I’m getting Derrick Rose, I’m getting Eric Gordon. I said why the f**k you think I’m going there. You can hang up this call. Yeah alright, Wake Forest here I come. I was like no way. He called me and I was like Eric’s going to Illinois, he was like not on my f**ing watch, he literally said that.”

This is a phenomenal example of what could have been. As teams go smaller, a three-guard look wouldn't cause any concern. Also, Teague, Rose, and Gordon's skill sets complement each other nicely. Even with Indiana losing in the Round of 64, adding Rose and Teague could have pushed the Hoosiers to possibly the National Championship game. Regardless, that trio could have been not only exciting but historic in the new age of college basketball.