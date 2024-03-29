The Indiana basketball team is reeling after missing the NCAA Tournament and finishing with a pedestrian 19-14 record under venerable coach Mike Woodson. The Hoosiers finished with a 10-10 record in Big Ten Conference play and a 4-6 road record, 3-3 on neutral courts. The Hoosiers did have a 12-5 home record, but it wasn't enough to punch their ticket to the Big Dance this March.
Now, Coach Woodson wants to reload with another top flight recruiting class for 2024-2025. The Hoosiers' class is currently ranked highly after the commitment of five-star prospect Bryson Tucker. Tucker is an All-American who should play early for Coach Woodson's team. The Hoosiers also lost two players to the transfer portal recently.
The tough news continued into the weekend as it was revealed that five-star recruit Liam McNeely has de-committed amid interest from two of the most recognizable names in the college basketball coaching world.
Liam McNeely's Unfortunate News for Hoosiers Fans
McNeely said that he has spoken with coach Woodson about his choice, which was revealed on X by Paul Biancardi.
He said he has had contact with several schools including Kentucky, UConn, Kansas, and Houston among many others. The new Michigan basketball coach also reached out to him.
“New Michigan head coach Dusty May said I was his first recruiting call,” McNeely said. “That was special.
“Right now, my primary focus is preparing and practicing for the upcoming McDonald's game and Chipotle Nationals. I am going to hold off any college visits until those basketball events have concluded.”
"I personally reached out to Indiana, spoke with Coach Mike Woodson and had a direct conversation with him," McNeeley told ESPN.
Indiana Basketball Decommit's Next Level Prospects
McNeely is a 6-foot-7 forward from Montverde Academy in Texas.
He is being called a Kansas lean by On3.com, which gives a 51% chance of McNeely ending up in Manhattan, KS. McNeely was previously at John Paul II High School before transferring. He says he focuses on versatility as a core tenant of his game and does his best to succeed on the court in a multitude of ways. McNeely could end up with Calipari or May's program, or he could stay in Bloomington.
His recruitment is still open for the time being, adding to the suspense and intrigue this offseason.