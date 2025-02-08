Indiana basketball is undergoing a rare midseason moment. Mike Woodson is stepping down as Hoosiers basketball head coach once the season ends. Indiana has never endured news like this during the season since Kelvin Sampson got replaced during the 2007-08 season.

Many fans would think schools and the head coach have to address questions about their future. Woodson walked into work 24 hours after the official statement likely to field questions about why the change is coming. Except WISH News 8 sports anchor Angela Moryan dropped a surprise update Saturday.

“Less than 24 hours after an official statement from IU about the head coach of a historical blue blood program is stepping down, no questions are allowed about the decision, and no players are made available. Wow,” Moryan posted on X.

This is understandably a sensitive subject for Woodson and the Hoosiers. However, fans in Bloomington and across the nation are wondering why Woodson and IU are severing ties. Media sessions help answer all those questions.

How Indiana basketball fared day after Mike Woodson decision

The Hoosiers still ran onto the Branch McCraken Court at Assembly Hall for their Saturday game. The Michigan Wolverines pulled into town for a Big Ten showdown.

The Hoosiers fell behind by 16 points by halftime before igniting a late rally. Michigan, though, held on 70-67 to hand IU its fifth straight defeat.

Mackenzie Mgbako lit the fire under the Hoosiers on the scoring end. He delivered 15 points in the second half. Indiana managed to outscore the Wolverines 40-27 during the second half. The Hoosiers even bottled Michigan to only 5-fo-21 on the three-point shooting end.

Malik Reneau led IU with 16 points. Anthony Leal joined Reneau and Mgbako in delivering double-double points by chipping in 12. Trey Galloway added nine points off the bench. But Indiana continues to lose grip on its season, while losing its head coach soon.

Indiana has lost by margins of 12 points or less during the slide. The Hoosiers also dropped to 5-8 in conference play. And this basketball team sat at 13-3 overall just one month ago. Now IU is fading fast, plus refusing to answer why Woodson is departing soon.