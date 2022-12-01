Published December 1, 2022

The Indiana Hoosiers have just sent yet another strong message across the college basketball world with a resounding 77-65 victory over preseason No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels at Assembly Hall Wednesday night. With the win at home, Indiana basketball is now 7-0 to start the season. That victory is also just another reminder that blue bloods can’t take for granted the Hoosiers, especially when they’re in Bloomington.

As pointed out by CBS Sports, most blue-blood programs who have visited Indiana basketball at Assembly Hall leave with Bloomington with a loss.

Led by senior big man Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Hoosiers dominated North Carolina on both ends of the floor. Jackson-Davis finished outplayed Armando Bacot, finishing with 21 points with 10 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks. Xavier Johnson played the Robin to Trayce Jackson-Davis’s Batman with 20 points along with eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals. As a team, Indiana basketball made 50 percent of their attempts from the field, while holding down the Tar Heels to only 33.9 percent shooting.

While Indiana did a fine job to contain North Carolina, the Tar Heels’ loss probably says more a lot about them than it does about the Hoosiers. Expected to be a national title contender after reaching the National Championship Game in the last March Madness, the Tar Heels are now on a three-game losing streak. They have not beaten a team from any of the power conferences yet, going 0-3 in those matchups, to date.

Indiana next faces the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on the road on Saturday. North Carolina, meanwhile, hit the road again to play the Virginia Tech Hokies in Blacksburg on Sunday.