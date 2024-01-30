Huge addition for Indiana.

The Indiana basketball men's basketball team is set for a tough Big Ten Conference game against Iowa on Tuesday night. However, all signs point to starting center Kel'el Ware making his return to action after missing the past few games with an injury, per Jeff Rabjohns of Peegs.com.

‘Peegs.com sources: Indiana starting center Kel’el Ware is expected to be available vs. Iowa tonight.'

Ware suffered an ankle injury and has been out for the past two games, although he was close to returning against Illinois but was intimately unable to go. On the year, Ware is averaging 14.2 PPG with 9/4 rebounds and has been a massive part of Indiana's success.

Ware played last season at Oregon, averaging just 6.6 PPG in 15 minutes per contest, but his numbers have doubled in both categories in his first season with the Hoosiers. His best performance came against Nebraska when he had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

This comes at a perfect time for Indiana as they have lost three straight games entering this contest. However, all three losses came against top-15 teams in Purdue, Wisconsin, and Illinois in a brutal Big Ten stretch, and they still face Purdue again in a few weeks, on the road.

The Hoosiers are 12-8 on the year and 4-5 in Big Ten play, so they have their work cut out for them as they face Iowa, who has an identical record. This is the first of a two-game home stretch as the Indiana basketball team has a perfect opportunity to respond, and the addition of Kel'el Ware is a huge boost for Mike Woodson's team.