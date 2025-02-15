Indiana basketball revealed last week that Mike Woodson will step down as head coach after the season, fueling speculation about his replacement. Several outlets have identified UCLA head coach Mick Cronin as a possible candidate for the position.

Mick Cronin has built an impressive resume over 15 seasons at UCLA and Cincinnati, guiding his teams to 13 NCAA Tournament appearances, three Sweet 16s, and a Final Four run. He has claimed three conference titles and consistently finished in the top five of his conference for 11 straight seasons. With a 499-230 overall record across 22 seasons, Cronin weighed in on Indiana’s head coaching vacancy on Friday.

When Sports Illustrated's Jack Anthony asked if he had considered or would entertain the Indiana job, Cronin responded, “I just think it's tough to do that stuff during the season. But actually, you know, the whole thing's gotten so crazy because we had a couple coaches that did it. Tony [Bennett] and coach [Jim] Larranaga. They did it. Leonard [Hamilton]. The coach I replaced, it happened to him during the season. I don't like to see that. As far as me, I would never comment on a coaching situation.”

Cronin also touched on the Hoosiers’ uniforms saying, “I said, man, I don’t know, coach Knight might be rolling over in his grave looking at those uniforms. adidas must have talked them into that. When I was at Cincinnati, we were with adidas. They had us wearing some crazy neon stuff one time too, so that’s what I was thinking about when I saw those uniforms.”

Mick Cronin as the new Indiana basketball head coach?

Mick Cronin's name has surfaced in past coaching searches, often for programs in his home region of Ohio, including Louisville and now Indiana.

The 53-year-old has been vocal about his frustration with the recent changes in college sports, especially conference realignment. He has criticized its impact on UCLA, which now faces frequent cross-country travel for games in distant time zones.

Like his predecessors, Cronin has guided UCLA to a 30-win season, maintaining the program’s high standards. He consistently led Cincinnati to the NCAA Tournament and, aside from his first year at UCLA and last season, has continued that success with the Bruins.

Indiana’s fanbase, along with key voices around the program, may prioritize a coach who introduces a more modern and dynamic offensive system to address struggles from the past eight years. While this doesn’t necessarily diminish Cronin’s candidacy, it remains a factor in the broader decision-making process.

Before Friday night, UCLA had dominated games in the Pacific and Mountain time zones with an 18-2 record but faltered in Central and Eastern time zones, going 0-5. Their latest win improves that mark to 1-5 east of the Rockies—a crucial result, as a loss to Mike Woodson at Assembly Hall could have seriously hurt Cronin’s chances in Indiana’s coaching search.