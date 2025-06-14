Tunde Oyeneyin is a makeup artist who runs a class on Peleton. She and her class received a surprise visit from New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart on Friday. The former WNBA MVP is extremely popular around the New York area. She, Sabrina Ionescu, and Natasha Cloud are the leaders of the Liberty, one of the best teams in the league. New York is the only undefeated team in the league ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Fever.

Peleton and the WNBA have been partners since 2023, promoting fitness amongst fans and players. Stewart is one of many players who use Peleton bikes to stay in shape. Her appearance in Oyeneyin's class was received well by her classmates, who showered her in applause.

Last night, Breanna Stewart was in Tunde’s live Peloton class and got a nice reception from everyone when she was announced as the legend that she is. Yeah Stewie!!! pic.twitter.com/QEGseGlqpf — zombieboy soph 👑🗽 (@itsmrstealyour_) June 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Stewart and her teammates are off to a great start in their title defense season. She and Ionescu continue to play at an All-Star level, but the addition of Cloud this offseason propelled them to the next level. The Liberty celebrated the veteran guard when she won Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the first time in her career earlier this season.

New York's lineup has been dominant, but it is incomplete. Jonquel Jones is day-to-day with an ankle injury and could return for Saturday's matchup against Caitlin Clark and the Fever. If she is like Stewart, Jones might use a Peleton to make sure her ankle is fully healthy before returning to the court.

Stewart, Ionescu, and the rest of the Liberty continue to chase history. The best start to a season in WNBA history happened in 2016, when the Minnesota Lynx went 13-0. New York is four games away from tying them in the record books. While some of that is credited to Cloud being on the roster, the Liberty have a lineup full of talent throughout the rotation.

Stewart put in extra work in a Peleton class on Friday. Fans in New York hope that she continues to dominate, both on the bike and on the court. If she does, the Liberty could secure back-to-back titles.