The San Francisco Giants (40-29) have enjoyed a stirring first 69 games to their 2025 MLB campaign, and they have done so by understanding their identity. Top-notch pitching and timely hitting put this team in position to grab first place in the National League West, which it can do by overpowering the Los Angeles Dodgers (41-28) this weekend. However, the offensive component of that aforementioned blueprint is much harder to execute without Matt Chapman.

The five-time Gold Glove third baseman (two-time platinum winner) is currently on the injured list after jamming his right hand while sliding back into first base in a June 8 win versus the Atlanta Braves. He sprained ligaments in three of his fingers and incurred a bone bruise in his hand. Chapman is unlikely to return by June 20, which is when he is first eligible to come off the IL, but fans may not have to wait too much longer beyond that date to see him back in action.

Chapman met with Doctor Steven Shin in LA on Friday and received encouraging feedback. He is apparently progressing nicely through his recovery and is in line to begin rehab exercises in roughly a week, per the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser. Dr. Shin advises that the 32-year-old slugger keeps his splint on until that time.

Giants will try to string together enough runs without one of their big bats

Although the Giants obviously wish Matt Chapman was active for a highly-anticipated divisional clash with the Dodgers, this latest piece of information suggests he could gain clearance before July. With the lineup posting bottom-third production in several categories, his value is extremely important.

Chapman has a team-high 12 home runs and is slashing .243/.360/.452/.812 through 65 games. Unsurprisingly, he is also playing excellent defense at the hot corner. San Francisco manager Bob Melvin counts on him to stabilize the offense. Apart from the 2014 first-round draft pick, the team's only other player with an .800-plus OPS is Heliot Ramos.

The Giants got by just fine without Chapman against the unbelievably dreadful Colorado Rockies, but outscoring LA could be an extremely arduous challenge. They will trust ace Logan Webb to set the tone on Friday night in Dodger Stadium.