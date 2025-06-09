The USA Women's Basketball team has been a standard bearer for excellence on the international stage. Last summer, they won their 8th consecutive Olympic gold medal in Paris.

Now, they are seeking to continue their dominance with the upcoming AmeriCup FIBA Women's AmeriCup tournament in late June. On Monday, the roster was announced, and it includes some of the most budding young talent in women's basketball.

Among the players included Flau'jae Johnson, Olivia Miles, Audi Crooks, Joyce Edwards, and Hannah Stuelke. Johnson and Miles are undoubtedly the biggest draws.

Johnson is coming off her junior season at LSU, arguably her personal best. She averaged 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game and achieved 1,000 career points. In addition, she helped lead LSU to the Elite Eight.

In April, Johnson declared she was returning to LSU and forgoing the WNBA for now. As for Miles, she is coming off the heels of a standout season with Notre Dame.

She averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. Miles was a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award. In addition, Notre Dame made it to the Sweet 16.

Much like Johnson, Miles decided to skip the WNBA for her senior season. As they seek to further Team USA's greatness, could there be a chance they could wear the red, white, and blue in the Olympics?

Flau'jae and Olivia are playing for Team USA in Los Angeles

Team USA's team for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles is building with anticipation. The likes of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, JuJu Watkins, and others are surely to carry on one of the most excellent dynasty runs in sports.

Johnson and Miles fit the bill to solidify positions on that team. Johnson is one of the most offensive players in the game today. She can score and facilitate the offense as well as score in challenging situations.

Miles is also an offensive powerhouse who can score and create plays. She also is a strong defender and rebounder.