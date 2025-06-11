Flau’jae Johnson recently acknowledged she no longer has a close relationship with former LSU women's basketball teammate Angel Reese, saying the two are “not friends,” though she still supports Reese’s success in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky.

“We’re not friends but that bond that we had and that thing we did together, win a national championship, you can never take that away from us,” Johnson said, as reported by Griffin McVeigh of On3. “Sometimes, stuff happens. You wish it don’t happen but it do. You just got to grow. I support her in everything she do, she’s killing it in the WNBA. I’ll be on social media clowning the folks trying to talk down on her. I’m just proud of her. But you know, stuff happens.”

Johnson shared that behind-the-scenes tensions contributed to the distance.

“It was a lot of media, it was a lot of locker room stuff,” she said, as reported by Rashad Milligan of The Times-Picayune/Nola.com.“Stuff that goes on behind the scenes, but you know, it happens.”

Reese, who was drafted No. 7 by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft, echoed a similar sentiment back in September on her own podcast, saying, “We aren’t as close as we used to be. There are no hard feelings or anything… It happens.”

The two stars were central to the Tigers' first national championship in 2023 under LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey , going on a media tour and appearing on the cover of SLAM Magazine together. Johnson now enters her senior year at LSU.

Despite the shift in their relationship, Johnson continues to support her former teammate publicly and said she’s proud of Reese’s professional accomplishments.

Johnson had a busy weekend of her own, releasing a new single, coaching at a youth basketball event, and attending the BET Awards, where she was nominated for Sportswoman of the Year — an award Reese ultimately won for a third straight year.